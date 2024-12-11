Abeer Khan is poised to make a powerful entry into the Hindi film industry with his debut in the suspense thriller Mission Grey House, set to release on January 17, 2025. The young actor plays Kabir Rathod, an ambitious yet impulsive youth who takes on a dangerous mission to fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer. Khan, who carries great expectations for his debut, hopes to captivate audiences and earn recognition from filmmakers through his performance.

In an engaging interview, Abeer Khan spoke about his journey, the making of Mission Grey House, and his aspirations for the future.

How did you decide to step into acting and choose Mission Grey House as your debut project?

Films have been a part of my life since childhood. My father was an enormous film enthusiast, and we often watched Amitabh Bachchan’s classics together. Initially, I wanted to become a director, so I spent time learning, editing, and working behind the camera. But somewhere along the way, acting began to draw me in. As for Mission Grey House, it was our in-house production. We initially developed a one-line story and worked through multiple meetings to flesh out the screenplay. I never planned to debut with a suspense thriller, but the story clicked with all of us. It was an organic decision, and I am glad this project became my debut.

Tell us about your character, Kabir Rathod. What makes him unique?

Kabir is a 20-year-old boy with big dreams of becoming a police officer. He’s incredibly passionate but also naive, leading him into tricky situations. When tasked with solving the murders in Grey House, he accepts the challenge wholeheartedly, unaware of the dangers ahead. Kabir’s journey is intense, emotional, and action-packed, and it was an exciting role to portray.

What was the preparation like for your debut?

The preparation was intense! I spent six months to a year getting in shape, learning to emote in front of the camera, and understanding the nuances of acting. I had been overweight as a child, so transforming physically was also part of my preparation. Acting on an actual set entirely differed from what I imagined or learned in theory. The process taught me a lot about adapting quickly and performing under pressure.

How was your experience working with seasoned actors like Kiran Kumar and Raza Murad?

It was an absolute honor. Mr. Kiran Kumar and Mr. Raza Murad were incredibly kind and treated me like family. Mr. Kumar, in particular, was very patient with me and shared many valuable tips. Observing and learning from them was like attending a masterclass every day. Their professionalism and dedication inspired me to give my best.

How did you bond with your co-star Pooja Sharma, who is also debuting?

Pooja was fantastic to work with. Since we were both debuting, we connected well and supported each other throughout the shoot. It was a learning experience for both of us, and we grew together as actors.

What are your aspirations as you step into the film industry?

My primary goal is to learn and improve with every project. Acting is a mesmerizing art form, and I want to explore its depths. I’m also aware of the privilege of coming from a film-connected family, but I am determined to prove myself through hard work and sincerity. I want audiences to judge me by my performance, not my background.

What would you like audiences to know before watching Mission Grey House?

I want them to come with an open mind and give this film a chance. It’s a gripping story with twists and turns that will keep you hooked. I’ve given my best for this role, and I hope audiences enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed making it.

Do you have any final thoughts on the film and its cast?

Mission Grey House is not just my debut; it’s a collaborative effort with an incredible team. The film also stars Pooja Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Kiran Kumar, and many other talented actors. Each one of them brought something unique to the table. Under the direction of Naushad Siddiqui, the story, direction, and performances all come together to create an engaging cinematic experience. I’m excited for audiences to unravel the mystery of Grey House on January 17, 2025.

With Mission Grey House, Abeer Khan is stepping into the spotlight with a promise to deliver an unforgettable performance. Be ready to uncover Grey House’s secrets and witness a rising star’s debut.

