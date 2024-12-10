The Maddock Supernatural Universe has turned out to be one of the most successful film franchises of Bollywood. After the record-breaking success of Stree 2, the team is coming up with another highly awaited sequel, Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya 2.

Shraddha Kapoor, who has mesmerized the audience with her stellar performances in Stree and Stree 2, has now opened up about whether she would reprise the role in Bhediya 2. For the uninitiated, Shraddha made a cameo in a song in the first Bhediya film, while Varun appeared as the werewolf in Stree 2.

Shraddha Kapoor Addresses Her Potential Cameo as Stree in Bhediya 2

Shraddha Kapoor is attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where she spoke with Pinkvilla about her potential cameo as Stree in the upcoming Bhediya 2.

The actress neither confirmed nor denied her appearance in the horror comedy. She said the audience must wait to see if she reprises her role in any other Maddock Supernatural Universe film.

“That only time will tell if any more cameos of mine come up in any of the other Maddock films. I don’t know yet,” Shraddha said. However, she said she would return to the screen soon and announce her next project. “But, very soon, I will share the films I will be doing, which I will be shooting for next year,” she concluded.

Bhediya 2 and Stree 3 are Currently in the Works

Maddock is currently working on the sequels of Bhediya and Stree. In an earlier interview, Rajkummar Rao hinted that Bhediya 2 might hit the screens before Stree 3. While the makers have an idea about the Stree threequel, they have yet to finalize its script.

Released in August 2024, Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 horror comedy hit Stree. The film rewrote history by becoming the first Hindi film to collect over Rs. 600 crore at the domestic box office.

Bhediya, on the other hand, was released in November 2022. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the film performed decently at the box office, grossing over Rs. 90 crore against a budget of Rs. 60 crore.

