After moving on from Arjun Kapoor, the actress and model has sparked relationship speculations with fashion stylist Rahul Vijay.

The rumored couple recently attended singer AP Dhillon’s concert and even shared an adorable photograph on social media. The two were also spotted on a dinner date last week, further fueling the relationship rumors. So who is Rahul Vijay? Here are all the deets you need about Malaika Arora’s rumored dream man.

Rahul Vijay is an Accomplished Stylist

Rahul Vijay is a fashion stylist who has worked with several high-profile celebs. He is also a creative consultant who holds a degree in fashion design. Rahul began his career as an intern with Harper’s Bazaar India and grew through the ranks to become the magazine’s fashion editor.

He later worked as a senior fashion editor for magazines like Elle and GQ India. In 2021, he quit the magazine world and worked as an independent fashion editor. Rahul has designed outfits for celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, Vedang Raina, and even Malaika’s ex, Arjun Kapoor, who also follows him on Instagram.

He frequently collaborates with designers like Kunal Rawal, Rajesh Pratap Singh, and Ashish Soni. Rahul also serves as a Creative Director of the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week.

Malaika Arora’s Relationship Rumors with Rahul Vijay

Malaika Arora was first spotted with Rahul Vijay for a dinner outing last week. The two then attended AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai on Saturday night together, where the singer called Malaika on stage.

During the concert, Rahul shared a cute selfie with Malaika on his Instagram story, and the Chaiyya Chaiyya star reshared it with the song ‘With You.’ The stylist also shouted to his rumored lady love by posting a picture of her having fun at the concert and wrote, “Wait, was it a Malaika concert?”

Malaika previously dated Arjun Kapoor for around six years, but the latter confirmed their split a few weeks ago by confessing that he is single. Earlier, Malaika married Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017 and shared a son.

