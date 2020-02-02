Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Fly To New Delhi To Be With The Family

Rishi Kapoor who returned to India last year in September after extensive year-long treatment for Cancer has been reportedly hospitalised in New Delhi. It was just a couple of days ago when the makers announced a remake of Hollywood’s The Intern with Rishi & Deepika Padukone.

It’s been said that he was shifted to a hospital in New Delhi but the reason behind the same is not out yet. The media has been trying to reach the people close to him in order to get the latest updates about his health.

It’s also been reported that Ranbir Kapoor has left whatever he was on and reached New Delhi to be with father Rishi Kapoor in the hospital. Alia Bhatt is also with Ranbir and family.

Fans did notice the absence of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from Armaan Jain’s Mehendi ceremony. The party was held over the weekend and we saw celebs like Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Boney Kapoor and several other gracing the event with their presence.

Last year when Rishi Kapoor was returning to Mumbai, he revealed to Mumbai Mirror about how he struggled with the Cancer, he said “I had lost 26kg as I had no appetite for the first four months. Now, I’ve gained seven-eight kilos. I don’t want to look too lean, but I haven’t gone back to my original self either. Thank God for that.”

