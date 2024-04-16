Selena Gomez is one of the most famous music artists across the globe and has millions of fans on social media. Like Rihanna and many others, Selena too ventured into entrepreneurship and launched her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. It has reportedly achieved an amazing milestone in a considerably shorter time. Scroll below for more.

Selena is one of the most followed female celebrities on Instagram. She has more than 429 million followers. Gomez is a multifaceted woman, and besides being a singer and businesswoman, she is also an actress. She was nominated for the Emmys for the series Only Murders in the Building‘s Executive Producer. Selena will also be seen in the musical crime comedy Emilia Perez, starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Edgar Ramirez.

Speaking of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, the beauty brand was launched in 2019, and the Calm Down singer formally announced it the following year. According to Forbes, the Chief Marketing Officer for Gomez’s company reported that it was valued at $2 billion before it turned five.

The co-founder of Tribe Dynamics and chief strategy officer at the parent company, CreatorIQ, Conor Begley, reportedly said, “It would possibly represent the fastest trajectory from zero to a multi-billion exit in the history of the beauty industry.”

This might create a way for Selena Gomez to join the billionaire’s club. Her good friend Taylor Swift joined the list with her impressive net worth of over $1 billion. The Bad Blood singer is one of the Forbes Billionaires’ List 2024.

The Single Soon crooner also enjoys a happy love life with her partner, Benny Blanco. She often posts adorable pictures of them on her social media. On the work front, Selena Gomez starrer Emilia Perez is all set to hit the theatres on August 28, 2024.

