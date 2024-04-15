American singer-songwriter Kesha is a renowned music artist who has been in the industry since she was 18. The songstress has been in the news for several lawsuits but, despite that, managed to amass a modest wealth throughout her career. Let us take a closer look at her net worth in 2024.

About her-

She was born Kesha Rose Sebert to singer-songwriter Rosemary Patricia ‘Pebe’ Sebert. She was a single mother and co-wrote the single ‘Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You’ for Joe Sun with Hugh Moffatt. The song featured on Dolly Parton‘s 1980 album Dolly, Dolly, Dolly. Kesha attended the Franklin High School and Brentwood High School.

She dropped out of school at 17 after Swedish record producer Max Martin convinced her. Her mother taught her how to write songs, and she began recording demos. Her mother distributed them to people she knew in the music business. She was also in a band with Lagan.

Her Career-

At 18 years of age, she was signed to the label Kemosabe Records, owned by Sony Music Entertainment. She was one of the background vocals for Paris Hilton for her song ‘Nothing in this World.’ She worked with famous artists like Katy Perry and Britney Spears. Kesha got her breakthrough after featuring in singer Flo Rida’s song Right Round. In 2009, she signed a deal with RCA Records, and the lead single from her debut album, ‘Tik Tok’ broke several records and sold more than 25 million copies till 2019.

Kesha released her second album in 2012, called Warrior. The ‘Die Young’ attained the #2 spot on Billboard Hot 100. Her popularity soared after releasing ‘Timber’ in collaboration with Pitbull in 2013.

She brought out her third album, Rainbow, in 2017 and her fourth one, High Road, in 2019.

Her Lawsuit-

Kesha wanted to free herself from Dr Luke’s record and management company, so she launched a petition. As per reports, she wrote around seventy songs for the album Warrior, but Dr Luke dismissed them all. She sued Kemosabe’s Dr Luke, accusing him of s*xual assault, battery, harassment, and gender discrimination. The case was ruled against her.

Her Real Estate-

Kesha bought and sold a house for $1.7 million near Venice, CA. She also had a home in Nashville, which she sold for $1.4 million. In 2020, she bought a house in LA’s Mar Vista for $5 million, and this year, she listed it for sale for $6 million.

Her Net Worth-

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the estimated net worth of Kesha is $10 million.

