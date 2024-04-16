Keanu Reeves does not need any introduction among cinemagoers. He is John Wick for them and Neo [from The Matrix franchise]. He has now joined another franchise! Reeves has reportedly joined the voice cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow, the black hedgehog. The actor being a part of such a successful film series helped him earn millions. Scroll below to know more.

Keanu is one of the best action stars in Hollywood, and he made his breakthrough in the sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. The John Wick star was established in the action genre with Point Break and Speed.

Keanu Reeves is a Canadian actor who made his feature debut with Youngblood in 1986. Despite his stardom and fame, he is known for his humble and down-to-earth personality. His fans were heartbroken when they learned about Alexandra Grant, Keanu’s girlfriend.

Keanu Reeves Earnings-

The celebrated actor got the role of Neo in The Matrix franchise after Will Smith rejected it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his salary was allegedly $10 million, and he also received the backend profits. His total earnings from the first film were an estimated $35 million. Recently, The Matrix 5 was confirmed, and the actor’s income from this franchise is more than $200 million, including all sources. He reportedly made $83.3 million for the first three movies. As per Variety, Reeves earned between $12-$14 million for Matrix: Resurrection plus the backend box office grosses.

Keanu Reeves reportedly earned $15 million for John Wick: Chapter 4, released in 2023. For his first film, Youngblood, Reeves only made $3000, and $1.2 million for Speed opposite Sandra Bullock.

Keanu Reeves Philanthropy-

Keanu Reeves supports PETA, Stand Up to Cancer, and the SickKids Foundations. According to reports after John Wick: Chapter 4’s success, he auctioned a training uniform he signed to raise money for St. Jude.

Other activities –

Keanu Reeves is also an ardent music lover who played bass guitar for a Dogstar band in the 90s. He co-founded the motorcycle company Arch Motorcycle Company, which builds custom bikes. He has co-founded a production company, Company Films. Reeves founded a small press called X Artits’ Books and wrote two books – “Ode to Happiness” and “Shadows.”

Keanu’s Net Worth-

The celebrated and one of the most loved Hollywood heroes, Keanu Reeves, has an estimated net worth of $380 million.

On the professional front, Keanu Reeves will work alongside Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It is expected to be released on December 20.

