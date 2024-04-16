Media personality Kim Kardashian started from being a personal stylist to owning her brand; she is the definition of when there’s a will, there’s always a way. She has established herself as a reality TV star and businesswoman who slays even at 43. On Monday, Kim posted a carousel of pictures for her new SKIMS swim campaign, and it is no wonder the mercury level is soaring.

She teased her new collection a few days ago when Kim and Khloe posed in snake print swimwear from their exotic vacation. Kim and her family, meanwhile, are gearing up to return with The Kardashians season 5 soon and let their fans be a part of their lavish life via television.

Kim Kardashian posted steamy swimwear photos promoting her brand SKIMS on her Instagram handle. She is wearing multiple two pieces, including a red hot monokini, a snake print bikini, a halter neck dress, a strapless monokini, and more. Kim looked fresh with her natural makeup and wet hairstyle. British photographer Nick Knight took the photographs, and Carine Roitfeld styled her.

According to People’s report, a press release stated that Kick was brought in to capture the collection in a style reminiscent of his classic and avant-garde fashion campaigns from the 2000s.

Here’s what the netizens think about her racy photographs.

Kim Kardashian’s Khloe Kardashian commented, “Calm down, you hot ass woman.” Music sensation Katy Perry also wrote, “Actually going to buy snake print now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian and fam will return with The Kardashians Season 5 in May.

For more updates on them, stay tuned to Koimoi!

