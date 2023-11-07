Katy Perry has been enjoying motherhood ever since she welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove with fiance Orlando Bloom. The singer has been becoming more vocal about her motherhood and the challenges that came with it. While her three-year-old daughter recently made her first public appearance, she opened up about how things have changed after Daisy’s birth and even talked about experiencing ‘mom shame.’ Scroll down to learn what Katy Perry has to say.

Perry and Bloom first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. Later that night, the two bonded over their love for burgers. While they hit it off immediately, they began dating. After a brief break in 2017, the couple rekindled their love and is inseparable now.

In August 2020, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first daughter, Daisy Dove. The two have been vocal about their relationship but not about their child. However, things changed during Perry’s latest show in Las Vegas as she gave a shoutout to her daughter and called her her best friend. The proud mama was beaming with joy seeing her little angel in the audience and performing especially for her.

As per The Sun, the Harleys In Hawaii singer spoke about how her life changed after welcoming her daughter on the last night of her debut show. She said, “I was crazy in my twenties but now I have a toddler who wakes me up at 6.30 whether I am hungover or not.” Katy Perry added how she cannot drink much anymore and said, “It’s shameful to be hungover with your kids. I just hear, ‘Wake up mum let’s watch Minions.’ Now I am 39, if I drink more than two drinks then the next day… bad times. I am reevaluating my whole life the next day.”

The Dark Horse star also hailed fellow singers such as Pink, who take their children on tours. She hailed them and said how she had newfound respect for them.

Katy Perry also said how she found all the love she was looking for when Daisy Dove was born. She dedicated the show to everyone’s inner child.

