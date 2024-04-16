Johnny Depp is moving on to the brighter side of life. There are a lot of exciting updates around him—his directorial debut with Modi, Jeanne du Barry‘s release, and a castle in Italy that he’s eyeing to purchase. But there are roadblocks because the property is historic. Below are all the details you need!

Since winning the $50 million defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny has been cautious about his next steps in life. He has been living a peaceful life in the Bahamas, away from the shutterbugs. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star has also spent a lot of time in Europe lately since his directorial Modi, starring Al Pacino, was largely shot in Budapest, Hungary.

Johnny Depp’s Modi co-star helping him buy the sprawling property?

According to the newspaper Corriere delle Sera, Johnny Depp toured the ancient fortress located on the hills of Mount Crovero in Turin during the location recce for Modi. Riccardo Scamarcio, who is also starring in the movie alongside Al Pacino, is a frequent visitor to the castle and took the Hollywood superstar, who aims to buy it.

The property is over 22,000 square feet and includes 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a paved courtyard, and a 15th-century chapel. According to Il Messagero, there is also a smaller castle and farmhouse on the land.

However, there are restrictions since the property is under the protection of Italian Cultural Heritage. The village of Montalto Dora has only around 3,300 people, and the mayor is worried that the celebrity inclusion will attract unnecessary eyeballs.

Mayor of Montaldo Dora breaks silence

Mayor Renzo Galletto told The Post, “A celebrity buying a historic monument like the Montalto Dora castle would bring a lot of attention to the area, but we’re not sure if it would be the right’ economic synergy’ for the community. The castle is a Site of Community Interest, which means it comes with certain rules which have to be followed. Building [anything new inside or out] would require a lot of approvals and permissions.”

It is now to be seen whether Johnny Depp splurges a whopping $4 million to become the proud owner of the monumental castle.

