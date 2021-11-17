Fans are eager to see Alia Bhatt on the silver given her interesting lineup. With several back-to-back releases and clashes at the box office, the audiences were happy when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and team Gangubai Kathiawadi announced that they will be postponing their film’s release in order to not clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

But who was responsible for making this change happen? Well, as per a report, it wasn’t the film’s producers but the leading lady who played mediator in avoiding this clash. Read on to know all about it below.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was adamant about not changing the release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi. A source informed the portal that the director argued that his film had locked in January 6 before RRR and hence he shouldn’t have to change. Adding that the film’s co-producer Jayantilal Gada then began to put pressure on Bhansali to change the date, the source added, “Gada felt that two big films on the same Friday would harm both films. Besides RRR had two major actors in common, namely Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.” But it still didn’t convince him.

So what made the ace director change his mind? Well, Sanjay Leela Bhansali didn’t give in to his producer’s pressure but reportedly agreed to it thanks to the film’s leading lady Alia Bhatt. Talking about how Alia convinced the director to change Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release date, the insider told the portal, “Alia personally requested Bhansali to avert the clash. She didn’t want both her films to release on the same day. That’s when Bhansali decided to reconsider his earlier decision to not budge from January 6 at any cost.”

Talking about why the makers were adamant to release Gangubai Kathiawadi on January 6, the source said it was as the number 6 is considered very lucky by the filmmaker and the film’s leading lady. For those who do not know, SLB’s birth date is February 24, which is number 4 and 2 adding up to 6. Alia’s birth date – March 15 also adds up to number 6.

Originally set to release on January 6, the Alia Bhatt-led Gangubai Kathiawadi has now been postponed to February 18. RRR is slated to release on January 7.

