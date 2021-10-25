After Rekha, if there’s one person who nails the saree look with literally zero effort and grace, it is Kangana Ranaut. The beauty just won her fourth National Award today and shared the pictures with her parents donning a beautiful Indian attire. Celebrating her achievement, today we are going to decode her extraordinary saree collection that will help you look like a ‘Patakha’ this Diwali.

Traditional outfits add so much more glam quotient to your entire wardrobe around festivals and there’s absolutely nothing that beats getting dressed in a saree.

Today, we bring the three best extraordinary saree looks of ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut that will make you look like a ‘Patakha’ and probably set humans on fire with jealousy (wink wink).

Kangana Ranaut’s love for silk saree is known to the world. Not just in India but the beauty has rocked red carpet looks internationally with her Indian attire and has made headlines with the same.

The Queen actress wore a beautiful fawn cum off white silk saree with red borders and exquisite golden thread work to the National awards and stole the show with her look. The beauty accessorised the look with heavy gold jewellery, minimalistic makeup and a charming smile. What stole the show for us was her bindi on the forehead and ‘Gajra’ in her bun.

So if you want to make heads turn with your outfit this Diwali go for Kangana’s off white and red saree and ditch the heavy jewellery and style it with some statement earrings, rings and TADA!

Kangana Ranaut wore this bright extravagant yellow silk saree to the Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film Thalaivi. The beauty paired it with a matching blouse and accessorised the look with gold and pearl heavy jewellery.

For makeup, the Dhaakad actress went subtle with blushed cheeks, pink lips and loads of highlighter and donned a low sleek bun with middle parting wearing a Gajra on the same.

Now, if you’re planning to wear something chic yet alluring, go for this outfit choice by Kangana and instead of burning a ‘Phuljhadi,’ be one. Haha!

This is one of my favourite looks of Kangana Ranaut in an off-white Kanjeevaram saree. She actually got the saree customised to wear on the occasion of the National Awards but couldn’t wait any longer and wore it during the promotions of her film Thalaivi.

The Queen actress accessorised the look with heavy pearl and emerald jewellery. For makeup, she opted for a dewy look with glossy nude lips, kohl eyes with winged eyeliner and a bouffant bun.

Now, if you’re planning to go all out this Diwali, go for Kangana Ranaut’s off-white Kanjeevaram saree and steal the show with it!

