If there’s one wedding that the fans have been desperately looking for is – Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s. Their wedding rumours are going crazy viral on the internet and if the recent reports are to be believed, the couple has already finalised their Sabyasachi outfits for their D-day and will make an official announcement soon, just like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Scroll below to read the details.

The bride and groom are already busy with the preparations of the wedding which is reportedly taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married in the first week of December. Reportedly, their respective teams have already reached the wedding venue and are taking care of all the preparations which are in full swing.

A source close to India Today revealed that both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will soon send a formal note announcing their wedding to the media and their fans.

“Both Vicky and Katrina have cordial relations with the media and they plan to share the good news with everyone and make a public announcement soon,” said the source.

Earlier a source close to ETimes revealed about the wedding couture of the couple and said, “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December.”

All these wedding details have left us even more excited for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and we can’t wait to see their dreamy wedding pictures.

What are your thoughts on the couple making an official announcement soon about their wedding? Tell us in the space below.

