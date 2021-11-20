The farmers of our country were protesting for the past one year after the government had announced three laws that were not accepted by them. However, yesterday on the occasion of Gurunanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to withdraw the controversial laws. PM’s decision was applauded by many, even celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and others welcomed the great news.

Initially, when the laws were announced, the government received criticism for the same, the situation became worse when it went viral and became global news after farmers started protesting. International personalities like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa, Lilly Singh, Hasan Minhaj, Jazzy B, Amanda Cerny and many others backed the farmer’s demand.

Previously, the discussion between farmers and lawmakers happened several times but nothing concrete came out. On Gurunanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the nation and assured them that in the upcoming Parliament session they will complete the process of repealing the three laws.

Supporting PM Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw the controversial law, actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Raj and others showed their support.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “If people on the street have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the parliament then even this is a jihadi nation… Congratulations to all who wanted it like this.”

Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana also wrote, “Finally the victory is yours, many congratulations to all the farmers. A big gift of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Parv. Happy Gurpurab.”

The relentless fighting farmers of my country have brought the KING on his knees … sharing ⁦@anitanairauthor⁩ poem narrated by me in support of #FarmersProtest against 3 #farmlaws.. #JaiKisan #justasking pic.twitter.com/9c3AF1x3AC — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 19, 2021

किसान वापिस अपने खेतों में आयेंगे,

देश के खेत फिर से लहराएंगे।

धन्यवाद @narendramodi जी, इस ऐतिहासिक फैसले से किसानों का प्रकाश पूरब और भी ऐतिहासिक हो गया।

जय जवान जय किसान। 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

Congratulations Farmers. You showed it's possible. Protests work.

Prayers for all who lost their lives. Their sacrifices didn't go in vain.

May God always be with you our Annadaatas!

Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan!

🤍💚 — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) November 19, 2021

Also….. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan 🙏🏽 https://t.co/UgujPdw2Zw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 19, 2021

Grateful to @narendramodi for repealing the Farm Laws, finally.🙏

I wish we didn’t have to let the impasse last this long, cause so many lives to be lost. And demonise, debase, delegitimise the Farm Protest and the protestors.#Farmlawsrepealed 1/2 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) November 19, 2021

While addressing the nation on the festival of Guru Purab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “While apologising to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our tapasya (dedication) that we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers. But today is Prakash Parv, not the time to blame anyone. Today, I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws.”

“I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home to your fields and your families and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

