Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 15: Stays Superb, Has A Chance To Surpass Bang Bang By Close Of Weekend; Katrina Kaif Is The Common Factor

In its lifetime, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang had accumulated 181 crores at the box office in India. Now Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is in a really good chance to surpass this number by the close of its third weekend run itself. This has been made possible by superb hold on the third Friday which is beyond expectations.

On its second Thursday, the Rohit Shetty directed film had collected 3.16 crores at the box office and that was good since collections in upwards of 3 crores were maintained from Tuesday to Thursday. However, there is always at least a reasonable fall expected on Fridays since a new film also releases and then people also wait for Saturday and Sunday to step out, especially in the case of family movies.

This didn’t happen for the Akshay Kumar led film though since instead of going down, the film in fact went up to bring on 3.30 crores*. Multiple reasons helped this rise in collections. First and foremost there was a partial holiday in some parts of the country, especially up north due to Guru Nanak Jayanti. Secondly, the competition (Bunty Aur Babli 2) turned out to be weaker than expected. Thirdly, Sooryavanshi is anyways a set film and hence turned out to be a preferred choice.

Standing at 169.53 crores*, Sooryavanshi now needs to collect around 12 crores to surpass Bang Bang (181 crores). Today and tomorrow are set to be big days again for the film, especially since Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are now operating at 100% capacity and hence there would be added momentum. While 10 crores more in these two days is a given, will that stretch to 12 crores is going to be touch and go.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

