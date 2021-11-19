Sonam Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 film Saawariya, is know for her fashion sense and style. Since her debut, the actress has featured in several films and even received a National Awards for her performance in 2016 film Neerja.

Advertisement

While this is an impressive achievement, did you know the actress wasn’t keen on becoming an actress in the start? Well, this is true. As per a media report, it was all thanks to an acclaimed director’s percussion that it happen. Read on to know who the person was.

Advertisement

As per a Times Of India report, Sonam Kapoor did not want to become an actor, as acting was not a profession she wanted to take up. Sonam was part of the industry for a while before becoming an actress and worked as an assistant director. She assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2005 hit film Black.

As per the report, it was here that Mr Bhansali spotted the talent in her and decided to pursue Sonam Kapoor to take up acting as a profession. However, she was not ready interested and declined the offer.

However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not someone who gives up easily. As per the report, after constant persuasion for close to a year, Sonam Kapoor finally agreed to be a part of Saawariya. Awe have to say SLB’s hard work for over a year prove to be fruitful when she debuted opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya. While the film failed at the box office, her acting was noticed and praised by many.

Since then, Sonam Kapoor has been part of several notables films, including Neerja, Padman, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and more.

Must Read: Sonam Kapoor Poses On a Sofa Worth 18 Lakhs, A Netizen Writes, “Don’t Waste Life & Money Buying Couch & Some Fame”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube