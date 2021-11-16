SS Rajamouli, who is ready with his upcoming movie RRR, took to his social media to thank Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Bhansali‘s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi has averted a clash with RRR, and has postponed the release date. Touched by this gesture, Rajamouli thanked the producer Jayantilal Gada and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was originally slated for January 6 release. The makers issued a statement on Monday, announcing the new release date of the film. It is reported that the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali led film has been postponed to February 18, avoiding a box-office clash with RRR.

In much appreciation, SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter and wrote, “The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move their release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi..:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 15, 2021

Alia Bhatt plays the lead actress in both RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Rajamouli’s directorial is a pan-India movie, which is being made in multiple languages and stars Telugu’s biggest duo NTR and Ram Charan.

RRR is slated for its release on January 7.

