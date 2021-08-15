Advertisement

Last night was a star-studded affair at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence as his younger daughter Rhea Kapoor got married to her longtime boyfriend, Karan Boolani. We are still waiting for the official pictures to come in but we have got a glimpse of the newly wedded couple, thanks to the paps. Meanwhile, what got the netizens attention is Sonam Kapoor and how she looks pregnant in her traditional attire.

Sonam’s fans couldn’t keep calm and started reacting to her video from last night where the actress was accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor looked elegant as ever in a pastel green Anarkali suit with heavy embroidery on the neck and pink booti’s all over the suit. Sonam opted for emerald and pearl jewellery to go with her Anarkali and donned a sleek bun with mogra in her hair.

Anand Ahuja on the other hand complimented wife Sonam Kapoor in an indo-western sherwani and looked dapper as ever.

Take a look at their video here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja looked beautiful as ever together at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding.

Sonam’s fans were quick to react to her video and started commenting saying that she’s pregnant. A user commented, “She is definitely pregnant”. Another user commented, “Is she expecting…. ?? Looks like she is” A third user commented, “She is prego! Pata nahi inko chupa ke kya milta hai. Aisehi publicity khaneka”.

Last month also, Sonam Kapoor put an end to her pregnancy rumours and shared a video on her Instagram using a hot water bottle and sipping ginger tea on the first day of her period.

“Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period,” she wrote in her Instagram video.

What are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor’s picture from Rhea Kapoor’s wedding? Do you think that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja? Tell us in the comments below.

