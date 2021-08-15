Bell Bottom Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar's Actioner Sets Kolkata Already On Fire, Other Cities To Follow!

Advertisement

With theatres opening up, we’re back with our most-loved box office segments, including this one where we analyse the booking of biggies. Bell Bottom advance booking started yesterday, and Akshay Kumar fans are as happy as we’re to report you the numbers.

Let’s take a look at the advance booking scenario in a few of the major cities & see how Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom is doing.

Delhi-NCR:

The 3D version having a slight edge over the 2D one has around 25-30% shows in the ‘fast-filling’ range, which is a good number to start the advance booking with.

Bengaluru:

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom is yet to transform any show into ‘fast-filling’ as of yet. This would be an interesting city to follow up for to gauge the trajectory of people returning to cinema halls.

Hyderabad:

The ‘city of pearls’ is following an opposite route as Delhi because the 2D version is the better performing one at the moment. Though it’s just 5-10% with 3D yet to display any fast-filling show, it would be considered as a good start amid the current scenario.

Ahmedabad:

It’s a Bengaluru-like scenario in Ahmedabad with none of the shows yet going orange (fast-filling), but it seems they’ll start picking up from today. The release is yet four days from now, and the closer we get, the clearer picture will get of how vital the role advance booking will play in this post-pandemic scenario.

Chandigarh:

With only one show each in the fast-filling section, there’s nothing major to report in Chandigarh. This has been Akshay Kumar’s strong zones in the past & it would be the most interesting to see how things change here in the coming days.

Kolkata:

To everyone’s surprise, Kolkata has emerged to be the best-performing city for Bell Bottom’s advance booking. With around 50-55% fast-filling shows in both 2D & 3D versions, this takes us back to the pre-pandemic days. It’s a treat to see so many ‘orange’ (filling) shows in at least one of the major cities.

