Govinda is an amazing actor but an even better dancer – and there is no denying that fact. Many choreographers in Bollywood have worked with ChiChi, but Farah Khan is not one of them. During a recent appearance, the filmmaker-choreographer opened up about the same and why we haven’t seen their collaboration to date.

During the interaction, besides spilling the beans on why she hasn’t worked with him in a film to date, she also spoke up about how the dance steps for Om Shanti Om’s Deewangi Deewangi featuring the Hero No 1 actor were decided upon. Read it all below.

On Zee Comedy Show’s Laughing Buddha, Farah Khan opened up about why she has never choreographed Govinda to date – even after she got multiple offers. The choreographer-filmmaker said, “Today, my life feels complete. After 30 years, I’ve danced with Govinda, and I want to tell you all a secret today. Govinda is my childhood friend, but I’ve never choreographed him till date even though I’ve got many offers to do it. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to work with him, but for me Chi Chi is the best dancer ever in the Hindi film industry, so I didn’t feel I was worthy or capable of choreographing him. His jodi with Ganesh Acharya was so good that I felt if I choreographed him, it will be proven that I am not good enough to choreograph him.”

At the same time, she even revealed how the choreography for Om Shanti Om’s Deewangi Deewangi took place. Farah Khan said, “In fact, even when he came to shoot for Om Shanti Om’s Deewangi Deewangi song, I didn’t have the courage to choreograph him. Hence, I told Govinda to choreograph Shah Rukh Khan for his portion, telling them that we’ll keep those steps. They did the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the end and it came out so well. So, whenever we dance, Govinda will have to choreograph me, like how he did today.”

Talking about the Zee Comedy Show, the reality show will see India’s top comedians make the audience unwind with some amazing content.

