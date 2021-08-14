Advertisement

Rhea Chakraborty was in the eye of the storm following boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely and shocking death last year. Since then, the actress has been under investigation by the CBI and was also under the media glare. Time and again, Chehre director Rumi Jafry has spoken up about the respect he has for her.

During a recent interaction, the Chehre director opened up about how people’s perception of Rhea has changed from being a witch and a golddigger to becoming the nation’s most desired woman. He also revealed that he doesn’t believe the film will suffer because of the actress’s personal life drama. Read on to know all he had to say.

As reported by Hindustan Times, during a recent chat with a leading daily, Rumy Jafry got candid about people’s perception of Rhea Chakraborty and its effect on his upcoming Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer. The Chehre director said, “I don’t think the film will suffer because of Rhea’s personal life controversy. I will admit that I felt it would have affected the film, had it been released last year. Everyone knows what a furor the media caused with the whole Sushant Singh Rajput case and Rhea’s arrest.”

Further talking about how people’s views about Rhea Chakraborty have changed since 2020, Rumi Jafry said, “Last year, she was a ‘witch’, a ‘golddigger’ and whatnot; this year she was declared as the ‘most desirable woman’. This shows there has been a change in the perception of people. So, I really don’t feel the film will have an adverse effect because of what happened with Rhea last year.”

Further talking about the actress, the director said, “Rhea is a great human being. She comes from a good family. When you will see her in Chehre, you will see how good an actor she is. She has a very different role in the movie. She has done complete justice to the role.”

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, Chehre also features Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Raghubir Yadav. The Rumy Jafry directorial is currently scheduled for an August 27 theatrical release.

