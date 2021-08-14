Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor has been dating Karan Boolani for 13 years. And if the reports are to be believed the couple is tying the knot today in an intimate ceremony at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence in Mumbai. Scroll below to read more details about it.

Although the Kapoors and Boolanis haven’t commented anything yet on Rhea and Karan’s wedding news, there’s a lot of hush-hush around the veteran actor’s Mumbai residence.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani often share pictures and videos on their social media handles with mushy captions. According to a report by India Today, their wedding affair is going to be a two-three day-long affair and all the rituals will be performed at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence in Mumbai.

Last night, Karan Boolani was spotted at Rhea Kapoor’s house in Juhu late at night. Their wedding is going to be an intimate affair with close friends and family present at the ceremonies.

Rhea’s sister Sonam Kapoor along with her husband Anand Ahuja recently flew to Mumbai from London and we are guessing for the same reason.

Last year Rhea Kapoor shared a lovely post on Karan Boolani’s birthday with a heartfelt caption that read, “Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman.”

Aww, we can’t wait for their wedding pictures to come in.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Kapoor getting married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani? Tell us in the comments below.

