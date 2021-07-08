Sonam Kapoor Called 'Dumbo' For Her 'Freedom in London' Statement
Sonam Kapoor Gets Trolled & Labelled ‘Dumbo’ For Her ‘Freedom in London’ Statement(Pic Credit : Instagram/sonamkapoor)

Bollywood celebrities often become the victim of criticism and online trolls. Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor has now grabbed the headlines for the wrong reason after she made a statement of ‘Freedom in London’. Scroll down to know more.

Kapoor is currently living in London where she is spending some quality time with her husband Anand Ahuja. Now a leading daily reported that she likes the freedom she has in London. She also described her daily routine and how she loves doing her household chores.

During an interview with Vogue magazine, Sonam Kapoor said, “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries.” She further said about how emotionally taxing the pandemic was for her. She said, “Friends have lost their parents. Young people have passed away, people I know. I didn’t sleep for a month. I love living here, but India is where my heart is.”

Soon after her statements, Sonam Kapoor was trolled mercilessly by the netizens who called out her privileges and expressed that she could’ve done all her chores living in India as well and nobody forces her to recruit house helps for them. One user wrote, “She has proved it time and again that she is a dumbo, is it? Do maids and housekeeping staff enter forcefully in her houses? #FreedomOfSpeech है कोई भी कुछ भी बोल सकता है विभीषण ‘s of Bollywood.”

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

While we are no one to comment on Sonam Kapoor’s statement but the trolls shows that how free and aimless youngsters of this country are who can take out time for stuff like this.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor will be next seen in a crime thriller titled Blind which is directed by Shome Makhija. The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lillete Dubey.

