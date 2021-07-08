Bollywood celebrities often become the victim of criticism and online trolls. Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor has now grabbed the headlines for the wrong reason after she made a statement of ‘Freedom in London’. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Kapoor is currently living in London where she is spending some quality time with her husband Anand Ahuja. Now a leading daily reported that she likes the freedom she has in London. She also described her daily routine and how she loves doing her household chores.

Advertisement

During an interview with Vogue magazine, Sonam Kapoor said, “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries.” She further said about how emotionally taxing the pandemic was for her. She said, “Friends have lost their parents. Young people have passed away, people I know. I didn’t sleep for a month. I love living here, but India is where my heart is.”

Soon after her statements, Sonam Kapoor was trolled mercilessly by the netizens who called out her privileges and expressed that she could’ve done all her chores living in India as well and nobody forces her to recruit house helps for them. One user wrote, “She has proved it time and again that she is a dumbo, is it? Do maids and housekeeping staff enter forcefully in her houses? #FreedomOfSpeech है कोई भी कुछ भी बोल सकता है विभीषण ‘s of Bollywood.”

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

She has proved it time and again that she is a dumbo is it?

Do maids and house keeping staffs enter forcefully in her house ⁉️⁉️#FreedomOfSpeech है कोई भी कुछ भी बोल सकता है 😭

विभीषण 's of #Bollywood #bollywoodactress #SonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/xvMpo120iM — विशाल आनंद (भारतीय) 🇮🇳 (@Anand_Bharat1st) July 6, 2021

India has no FREEDOM. Maid's, Cooks enters home forcefully and don't let you do anything. #ThursdayThoughts #SonamKapoor https://t.co/iTKJhaj18m — Twinkle Lalwani (@TwinkleLalwani_) July 8, 2021

Starting a petition to book all the house helps and maids who forcefully enter our homes and rob us of the freedom to do our own work.#FreedomToDoHouseChores #SonamKapoor https://t.co/wnCZxNE7QA — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakhani) July 7, 2021

Entitled #SonamKapoor finds freedom to do grocery shopping in coloniser's land….. At times I feel they invite trouble, to be the talk of the time, someway or they other — Shriparna Saha (@Shri1589) July 7, 2021

@sonamakapoor

Spoiled, mean n ungrateful kid.

Earning each n every penny from the pocket of Indians, London made her realise what freedom is…

It seems She didn't have any primary education in History…

Commoners must ban watching bigot bollywood.#banbollywood #SonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/nhWxUIA2rK — बटोहिया ♐ (@Nikrisht) July 7, 2021

#kiranrao ab samaj mai aya ki hindustan se tumhe dar kyu lagta hai😂😂😊#SonamKapoor ko london ki azadi pasand hai India mai unhe azadi nai milti

Is pe ek gana banta hai

Hey preet jaha ki reet sada

Mai gheet waha ke ghata hu

Bharat ki rehne wali hu

London ke get ghati hu — Darshan Gehlot🇮🇳 (@GohilotDarshan) July 7, 2021

While we are no one to comment on Sonam Kapoor’s statement but the trolls shows that how free and aimless youngsters of this country are who can take out time for stuff like this.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor will be next seen in a crime thriller titled Blind which is directed by Shome Makhija. The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lillete Dubey.

Must Read: Bollywood’s Baddie Shakti Kapoor Had A Filmy Love Story With Shivangi Kolhapure That Ended In Eloping To Get Married

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube