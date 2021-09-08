Sonam Kapoor Poses On a Sofa Worth 18 Lakhs, A Netizen Writes, “Don’t Waste Life & Money Buying Couch & Some Fame,

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor has been featured on the cover of Architectural Digest India for their September issue and has given a sneak peek into her London abode where she resides with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared a picture posing a sofa which is worth Rs 18 lakhs and that has got netizens attention and are criticising Sonam for the same.

The furniture piece is by Mario Bellini and happens to be a three-seater couch and retails at about €18,000, approximately Rs 18 lakh.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “At first, I was nervous about opening up our home and office, but I quickly realised I was in great hands. I’m now thrilled and excited to share these images of our beloved spaces presented beautifully by @archdigestindia / @archdigest on their September-October Style issue which will be on stands next week! It was a pleasure working with this incredible team!”

Reacting to Sonam Kapoor’s picture, her husband Anand Ahuja commented, “This picture will always come to my mind whenever I sit on that couch now. 😂😂😝😝😘😘”.

Reacting to Anand Ahuja’s comment, Sonam wrote, “hhahhahahah.. sorry I stood on the new couch.. ❤️”

However, the price of the sofa didn’t well with the netizens and they started reacting to Sonam Kapoor’s picture. A netizen commented, “give some donation to poor people. It is more important and satisfying than this 18 lac couch. India needs you, who are super rich more than UK. Don’t waste life and money buying couch and some fame.”

Another netizen commented, “ohhh ok ok we have understood that u guys have a lot of money but now we are done ✅”.

What are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor posing on a sofa worth Rs 18 lakhs? Tell us in the comments below.

