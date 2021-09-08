Advertisement

The teaser of the first song from highly-anticipated film Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma has been released, and it’s high on celebrations.

The teaser reflects the resplendent festivities and the grandeur of Ganpati celebrations.

Advertisement

The teaser lays out the assured promise that the song titled ‘Vighnaharta’ will be a festive song high on energy and grandiose festivities, capturing the true essence of Ganpati. It is an unveiling of sorts into what the track will be like.

At the same time, the teaser of the song is a window into the film for which the anticipation is already on a high.

In the short teaser, we get a couple of luring and entrancing glimpses of Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma which take the anticipation to even higher levels.

See the tweet:

Antim: The Final Truth brings Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma together for the first time on the big screen, and is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan. The film has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Must Read: RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi & Attack Will Be Releasing In Theatres First, Pen’s Jayantilal Gada Puts A Full Stop To OTT Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube