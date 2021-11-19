Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot this coming December, well that’s what the reports are claiming! However, just as Priyanka Chopra is now Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor is Kareena Kapoor Khan after marrying Saif, reports now claim that Katrina Kaif may take her husband’s name after marriage!

Super adorable right?!

So talking about the reports, it is said that the ‘Sooryavanshi‘ actress may take on her to he soon husband, Vicky Kaushal’s name after their marriage and be then called Katrina Kaif Kaushal – KKK!

So if Katrina Kaif follows the custom and if she adds Kaushal to her name, then the team of her upcoming movie Tiger 3 will have to change her name in all the creatives and credits as well.

Meanwhile, according to BollywoodLife reports, it was informed that Salman Khan had paused Tiger 3 shoot to accommodate the big event in Katrina’s big day.

It is said that the actress, is currently on a break till her wedding in order to prepare for the big day. As per India Today reports, it’s said that her wedding trails have already started as and she has been doing the same discreetly at a friend’s home in Bandra.

Other than this, a few months back there were a lot of reports stating that Vicky and Katrina had a secret Roka ceremony. However, the reports turned out to be completely false, but it is said that the rumours led to a heated discussion between the duo.

A source revealed to BollywoodLife that, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were very irked with the rumours of their engagement ceremony gaining so much attention.

The source also stated that Katrina and Vicky were confused about how the story made it to the media. The heated discussion was about whose team was accountable for spreading the news, as the duo wished their films to be the priority.

