Katrina Kaif's 'Crorepati' Bodyguard Wanted To Become A Cricketer, Looks Stunning & Has Also Guarded Paris Hilton - More Facts Inside!

Bollywood celebrities are often guarded by their bodyguards who would go to extreme lengths to protect their clients. Today, we are going to talk about Katrina Kaif’s good looking bodyguard, Deepak Singh who wanted to become a cricketer and has worked for celebs like Paris Hilton, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan to name a few.

Deepak is usually very well dressed and if you would have noticed, he has really got the looks.

Not a lot of people know but Deepak Singh came to Mumbai in 1999 with a dream of becoming a cricketer. Singh reportedly trained under Chandrakant Pandit but couldn’t make it big in the field of cricket and only played till college-level. After failed attempts in his cricket career, he finally got a job at a security agency.

Deepak Singh was first spotted by actor Ronit Roy and he also happens to be his brother-in-law. If the reports are to be believed, his first job was as a doorman on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’. Later, he guarded Rani Mukerji at an award function in Mauritius and eventually made it big in the security agent business.

Deepak is currently Katrina Kaif’s bodyguard and in the past, he has worked with Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paris Hilton, Deepika Padukone to name a few.

Once during an interview with a portal, Katrina’s bodyguard spoke about being so well dressed on his job and said, “If you wear a normal safari suit, it gives everyone the notion that this guy is a security guard. So you need to look presentable if you are travelling with a VVIP. You need to blend in.”

Reportedly, Deepak Singh has also been getting acting offers but has declined them as he wants to become the Shah Rukh Khan of his industry. And well, can you guess his salary? According to ScoopWhoop, his annual salary is 1 crore. Yes, ‘zor ka jhatka zor se laga’? Haha!

