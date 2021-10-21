Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3 is one of the much awaited films of 2022. Recently both Salman and Katrina finished their international leg consisting of Russia, Austria, and Turkey for the shoot. Reports also claimed that Emraan Hashmi was also part of the team but the actor has a different story to tell.

It was widely reported that Emraan will be playing the antagonist in the third instalment of the popular action-thriller film franchise. However, the Chehre star has always been vague about his response whenever he was probed about his involvement with the project. Now the actor clarifies that he is not part of the film.

As per News 18 report, Emraan Hashmi spoke about his involvement in Tiger 3 on the sidelines of the trailer launch of his film Dybbuk. He also spoke about visiting Turkey. “I just went to Turkey for shopping. I bought some evil eyes from there,” he said.

When he was asked about the coincidence of being in Turkey and Austria while Tiger 3 was being shot there, Emraan said, “Let there be people’s judgments and assumptions about me. I am loving all the gossip and how people are intrigued about my work. I never agreed or denied being part of the film (smiles).”

Emraan Hashmi also spoke about his chiseled physique too. He said that he simply worked on his fitness since there was not much else to do during the lockdown. His lean and muscular physical transformation during the time gave rise to the speculations of him being the antagonist in Salman Khan’s film.

Previously, Emraan had addressed the rumours of being in Tiger 3 while in an interview with Pinkvilla. “Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In-fact, I am not a part of the film. I don’t know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film,” he said.

Salman Khan and Katrina will be reprising their roles as RAW agenct named “Avinash Singh Rathore ” and ISI Agenct Zoya Humaini.

