The Kapoor Khandan has over the years given us some of the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry including Shammi Kapoor. The megastar ruled the era and our hearts like no other actor in Bollywood. Today, on his 90th birth anniversary, we bring you a story about his marriage with Geeta Bali and how the couple got married at 4 AM. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Shammi’s love story with Geeta is as popular as his acting skills in the industry. The actor had fallen for the Albela actress during the making of Miss Coca Cola but got rejected multiple times.

Finally, when Shammi Kapoor proposed to Geeta Bali at a Juhu hotel on August 23, 1955, she agreed to marry him. In an interview with Quint, the actor recalled the day and said, “I proposed to Geeta again, knowing she’d shake her head once more and smile. But she didn’t. Instead, she knocked me out of my wits. She said, ‘Ok Shammi, let’s get married. But it’s got to be now’.”

Shammi Kapoor continued and said, “I did three films with Geeta–Coffee House, Coca Cola, and Mohar. We really liked each other and fell in love. She was a star and I was a nobody, yet she believed in me. I kept proposing to her and after three years, in 1955, we got married (August 24, 1955) here at Bandra at 4 O’clock in the morning. We took our pheras (rounds around sacred fire during wedding), then she took out a lipstick from her purse and gave it to me, ‘Meri maang mein daal dijiye (apply it on my forehead)’ she said and that’s what I did. It was beautiful. She was very strong support for me. After her death, I became so reckless and lonely.”

The couple shared two children together named Aditya Raj Kapoor and Kanchan. But the Albela actress passed away at the young age of 34 after contracting smallpox while shooting for Rano.

What are your thoughts on Shammi Kapoor’s 4 AM wedding with Geeta Bali? Tell us in the comments below.

