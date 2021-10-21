Shah Rukh Khan has been in the headlines since this morning after pictures and videos of him visiting son Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail. While videos show the actor being mobbed by the photographers and media present there – for some reaction as to how his and Aryan’s meeting went – the actor still remained humble.

Now a video from the same visit is going viral but it shows the Badshah of Bollywood still down to earth and greeting the others present outside the jail respectably. Scroll down to check it out.

Dressed in a simple t-shirt and jeans, the actor completed the look with a black mask and matching sunglasses. While exiting the narrow passage kept for commuting, the actor was surrounded by his security as they did their best to keep the media away from falling on the actor. While they kept away the crowd from touching him, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with those sitting as they waited to go in.

The video – which is now going viral, shows Shah Rukh Khan joining his hands as he walks past those sitting there. Those present there also join hands in greeting back. Check out the video here:

Netizens are proud of SRK for staying humble even as he deals with the turmoil in his personal life and conveyed messages to remain strong.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan visiting Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail, it was an emptional 15 minutes meeting. During the actor’s interaction with his son, two jail guards were present. As per reports, the two spoke via the intercom as a grill and glass wall was a barrier between them. Reports also state that during the conversation, SRK asked Aryan whether he was eating well, to which the latter said he did not like the jail food. It also stated that Khan asked the jail authorities whether he could give Aryan Khan home-cooked food.

Stay strong Shah Rukh Khan.

