Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance for the first time in a while ever since Aryan Khan got arrested. SRK along with his wife Gauri Khan are having sleepless nights ever since their son has been arrested in the Mumbai cruise drug case. The superstar went to meet him for the first time today morning and the situation got really unexpected! Scroll below to know why netizens are irked.

Advertisement

As expected, all eyes were on Arthur Road Jail as soon as SRK arrived today morning. He was there only for a brief period, as per the time limit allowed by the authorities. But as soon as the word spread, there was a huge amount of crowd when he left the jail premises.

Advertisement

Videos are going viral where Shah Rukh Khan is struggling to make his way to his car. His bodyguard literally had to push the crowd in order to help the superstar leave safely. It surely must have been a tough time for a time after seeing son Aryan Khan and netizens are disgusted by the approach of the people present there.

Many slammed the media persons for not allowing privacy to SRK. A member from the paparazzi was even heard asking “Aryan se kya baat chit hui hai, Shah Rukh?” as he almost shoved his mic on the actor’s face.

A user wrote, “Ek baap ke uper kya Beet reha ha yeh koi nahi sochte ha they are aslo human beings heartless people bas news chaiye yeh logo ko (Nobody thinks what a father must be going through)”

Another wrote, “You media ppl are sooo rude … get some education … SRK doesn’t need to talk to you ppl”

“Stupid Indian media,” commented another.

Check out the viral video below:

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Violently Knocks Down Pratik Sehajpal On Ground, Netizens Express Their Anger

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube