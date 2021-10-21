Salman Khan led reality TV show has been part of many controversies in the past, but Bigg Boss 15 contestants are getting aggressive each passing day. In the latest episode, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal were in the opposite team during the task, however, the duo gets into a brawl and Kundrra was seen grabbing Pratik from his neck and very aggressively pinned him down to the floor.

Advertisement

For the unversed, after expelling all the main house members to the jungle side, Bigg Boss gives everyone a chance to secure their place in the main house. To make that happen contestants were divided into two teams and they have to print money whoever wins the task will be shifted to the main house, but Rs. 5 Lakhs will be deducted from the winners prize money.

Advertisement

Getting aggressive and physical has become a regular thing in the Bigg Boss 15 house and cutting the paper task was no different. During the task, Pratik Sehajpal just tried to grab some papers from Karan Kundrra, in his defense the actor became so violent that he choke slammed the former to the ground.

None of the contestants went against Karan Kundrra, only Jay Bhanushali took Pratik Sehajpal’s side, while Tejasswi Prakash backed Karan. Later, Jay starts screaming at Tejasswi saying, “Just because he is in your team, you can’t be supporting the wrong person.”

Witnessing the shocking incident, netizens slammed Karan for the move; many called the actor bully, while others demanded his immediate eviction.

One user wrote, “OK BUT WTF????? #KaranKundrra LITERALLY SLAMMED #PratikSehajpal INTO THE FLOOR???? HOW IS THIS OKAY??????” while other wrote, “Dear @BiggBoss violence is NOT OK. You have the footage and it really looks like #KaranKundra has intentionally grabbed #pratiksehajpal and pinned him down violently. Zeeshan was thrown out in front of me for 10 percent of this. Please be fair set a right example,” a third called Tejaswwi Prakash a real Naagin for suppoting Karan Kundrra, “Real Nagin Spotted SnakeFire Justifying Karan’s Physical towards pratik saying wo to dangal me bhi hota hai !!”

Dear @BiggBoss violence is NOT OK.

You have the footage and it really looks like #KaranKundra has intentionally grabbed #pratiksehajpal and pinned him down violently.

Zeeshan was thrown out in front of me for 10 percent of this. Please be fair set a right example 🙏 @Colorstv — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) October 20, 2021

Real Nagin Spotted 🐍🔥 Justifying Karan's Physical towards pratik saying wo to dangal me bhi hota hai !! Shit 💥👎#PratikSehajpal #PratikFam #BB15 pic.twitter.com/pgd8eNLbxD — PRATIK SUPREMACY 👑 (@KattarPratikFam) October 20, 2021

Imagine the chances of pratik landing on the back of his head even a small bump could cause a nerve damage to the brain which would affect #PratikSehajpal life forever. It’s crazy how @BiggBoss has nothing to say to Karan. @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/UP0KDho2WJ — Kiara (@Kiara_maxillus) October 21, 2021

Everyone noticed karan and teja's as a beautiful bond they share but supporting for wrong thing instead of correcting karan was teja's dumbness.Pratik still didn't do anything even after karan's hard pin down and teja's so bad words. Fair?no way #PratikSehajpal #PratikIsTheBoss pic.twitter.com/62C3DkWZRA — Pratistha Pandey (@PratisthaPand14) October 21, 2021

One was thrown out just for pushing & the other one was not even scolded for doing an act of extreme physical violence. How is this fair if the very basic rule of bb is not to get physical? Don't be biased! EVICT KARAN KUNDRRA@ColorsTV @BiggBoss #PratikSehajpal #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/X8n4HWX6aC — Salman👑 (@Yeagerist007) October 20, 2021

The other instances of violence in the show were where all the contestants were involved. Today #PratikSehajpal was just snatching the papers, he wasn't even touching Karan's body. And Karan got so aggressive over that.

#BiggBoss15

EVICT KARAN KUNDRRApic.twitter.com/SnT0GR9cqh — Mari (@mar1gold03) October 20, 2021

Former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also wrote, “Seriously yaa..Whats wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye. Saw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko.”

Seriously yaa..Whats wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye. 🥺🤯Saw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko. 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/ArrflkgH8f — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 20, 2021

Fans even applauded Jay Bhanushali for backing Pratik Sehajpal even though they’re always seen arguing for many reasons. Later, the duo started arguing with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: What’s Brewing Between Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash? Actress Says, “I Will Keep A Watch On You…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube