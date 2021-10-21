Aryan Khan’s bail plea was turned down by a special court in Mumbai. The court’s verdict comes as a huge setback for Shah Rukh Khan and his family who were eagerly waiting for him to return home. Now a latest report reveals that Aryan’s personal plans are being delayed due to his arrest in the drug bust case.

Currently SRK’s son is in special barracks of Arthur Road Jail and his lawyers have filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court, challenging the lower court’s order on his bail plea. The hearing is scheduled for October 26.

Now a latest report from India Today reveals that Aryan Khan was supposed to go on a road trip with his friends in the US in November. Since the starkid is imprisoned his plans for his trip won’t materialize now. Furthermore, his friends in the US and UK are keeping a close tab on the case.

The report further revealed that a few select friends, who are part of his inner circle, have been in touch with his mother Gauri Khan and sister Suhana. Aryan has kept his friend circle and social life quite low-key. Reportedly, he has been making too many friends from the industry and so most of his friends are just regular kids who have no connection to the entertainment industry.

Previous reports also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is also abroad, is constantly keeping in touch with the family and informing them of her well-being. She is also worried about her brother Aryan Khan who has spent 18 days in custody till now.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has also put all his shooting schedules on hold ever since Aryan was arrested by the NCB in a drug bust case. His upcoming films are Pathan and Atlee’s directorial.

