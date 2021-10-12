Shah Rukh Khan’s family is going through one of the most difficult times. But guess what, his fans are going all out supporting the superstar amid the arrest of his elder son Aryan Khan in a cruise drug raid case. Reportedly, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan is worried sick about her brother and father and is taking hourly updates from her mother, Gauri Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Suhana is currently studying in New York City and is in constant contact with her mother ever since Aryan has been arrested.

Advertisement

The first thing that came to Suhana Khan’s mind when she got to know about the arrest of her elder brother Aryan Khan was to board the plane and come straight away home to her parents – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

But since it’s really chaotic, both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan decided it’s better that Suhana Khan doesn’t come home right now.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan got arrested on October 3rd, 2021 in a cruise drug raid case. NCB raided a ship named Cordelia and arrested 7 others along with Aryan and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

Meanwhile, as per a Reddit user, a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, while talking about his current state, said that he is “outwardly calm”, but suffering more for his refusal to vent his grief and anger. This source added, “He is neither eating nor sleeping much. Aise bhi, he sleeps only a couple of hours. Now even that is gone.” Another filmmaker, who has worked with SRK in the past wonder, “What King Khan?” before adding, “At the end of the day he is just another broken suffering helpless father.”

What are your thoughts on Suhana Khan being worried sick about her brother and father amid this difficult time? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Richa Chadha Steps Out From Twitter Owing To Excessive Toxicity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube