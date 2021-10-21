October 21, 2021: Netflix invites you to be part of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar’s journey of love. The trailer of the romantic drama was released today and promises the film to be a beautiful and relatable depiction of newlywed couples, long-distance relationships, career choices and the many other challenges that come along the way.
Starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, the film marks Vivek Soni’s feature film debut and will release on November 5, 2021, only on Netflix.
Director Vivek Soni shared, “My experience of working on this film has been an enriching one. Meenakshi Sundareshwar will always be very special to me as this is my first film as a director. Working with Sanya and Abhimanyu on making this fresh and adorable love story come to life has been phenomenal. I look forward to presenting Meenakshi and Sundareshwar’s love story to the audience all across the world through Netflix.”
Sharing her thoughts on the film Sanya Malhotra, who plays Meenakshi in the film, added, “Returning to Netflix with Meenakshi Sundareshwar is like a homecoming for me after Pagglait and Ludo. Working with Abhimanyu under the direction of Vivek has been a great experience. I’m glad this film will be released on Netflix to a global audience because the film offers something for everybody, and audiences all over the world will find the film appealing and will relate to it.
Abhimanyu Dassani who plays the role of Sundareshwar in the film said, “I thoroughly enjoyed working with Sanya and Vivek on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, it has been a transformational experience for me. The film beautifully sets up a tale of love, marriage, the struggles that follow and everything in between. I hope everyone enjoys the film.”
Catch this cute couple on your screens on November 5, 2021, only on Netflix.
