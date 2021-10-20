Squid Game right now is the most popular phenomenon across the globe. The Korean survival drama series that released on September 17 on Netflix in a span of 23 days became the top most successful show for the platform leaving behind Bridgerton. Over 1 billion hours were spent by the audience to watch the series that is both brutal and gory. Not just this, as per reports it is all set to bring around $900 Million to Netflix’s profit bank.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right, Squid Game has given Netflix a profit of close to a billion dollars. The show was bought for a sum of $21.4 million. For the unversed, the Korean survival drama is about many contestants playing children game to earn big money or lose their lives if they get defeated in the game. All these contestants are in severe debt or are dealing with poor financial circumstances. The metaphoric drama created by Hwang Dong-hyuk has surely created waves.

Advertisement

But turns out, Squid Game has also become a topic of concern for some in the world. As per a latest update a council in England has warned parents to save their children from the show. They have requested that the children shouldn’t be allowed to watch the show or talk about it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Deadline, the Central Bedfordshire council in the south of England has issued notices to parents in order to make them aware of the adverse effects of Squid Game. As per the council children have been enacting the Squid Game in school. Not just that, they have been even giving physical punishments to the ones who lost. The council has requested parents to be aware and not let their children watch the Hwang Dong-hyuk created Netflix show.

The notice read, “There have been some concerning reports recently about children and young people ‘playing’ Squid Game whilst at school. Squid Game is also being viewed via other platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, and given the popularity of the games in the show, developers have made various mini-games based on Squid Game on Roblox and other gaming platforms. We strongly advise that children should not watch Squid Game. The show is quite graphic with a lot of violent content.”

Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix and is on the top slots of the streaming giant’s trending lists for a month now.

Must Read: Games of Thrones Trivia #16: Did You Know? Joe Jonas Once Almost Kissed Sophie Turner’s Body Double Laura Butler

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube