Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, a.k.a. Tabu is one of the successful actresses in Bollywood. She has not only acted in numerous Bollywood films of different genres but also appeared in south Indian films where she also made a mark for herself.

The 50-year-old actress is a formidable actor in Indian cinema. While her personal life did not make much headlines, her whirlwind romance with South star Nagarjuna Akkineni caught the whole nation by storm.

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and Tabu were spotted at numerous public outings together. Their public outings further fuelled the speculations that there indeed was something brewing between the two. The affair seemingly had a painful one for the actress as the Telugu star was already married at that time.

Both never spoke about their alleged relationship. If reports are to be believed then Tabu broke up with him after she realized that he is not going to leave his wife Amala. Tabu and the Telugu actor were dating for nearly 10 years.

Nagarjuna Akkineni also once spoke about her and had revealed that Tabu will always remain his ‘beautiful friend’. During a conversation with Times Of India, he said, “Yes, Tabu is a fantastic friend of mine. our friendship goes way back, since I was 21 or 22 and she was just 16 years old. That’s like almost half a lifetime… About our friendship, whatever is said is less. I have nothing to hide about her. When you mention her name, my face lights up… (laughs). it is as simple as that. Now, when I say things like that, if you want to read into it, then it’s your point of view… To me, she is a beautiful person, and a beautiful friend. She always will be.”

Inspite of all the speculations regarding Nagarjuna and Tabu dating, Amala shares a cordial relationship with her husband’s rumoured ex. She even came out to address the issue indirectly. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, “When there are serious issues like the blasts and the flood affecting Mumbai, are people actually wondering about what’s Amala’s best friend doing in her home? It’s really saddening. Nobody should bother what happens under my roof. I am happy.”

Speaking of her friendship with Tabu, Amala said, “I’m sure even she must be hurt, but we never discuss it. Tabu is one of the persons, besides Danny Denzongpa, my rakhi brother, from Mumbai who I am in touch with. And, yes, she stays with us when she comes here.”

Both Nagarjuna and Amala maintained that they do not discuss such things at home as they find the speculations below their dignity. “Yeah, I love my family. I don’t think there is life without a family. For me that’s the most important thing. My wife Amala is the anchor in my life. I don’t think I can live without her, or do any of this without her. She is like my friend, my mother, my wife ‘ you call her anything and she’ll be that for me. And I have wonderful sons. I am very, very proud of both of them,” Nagarjuna had said.

On the other hand, Amala compared her house to a temple and said, “My home is sacred, like a temple. I don’t allow anything unpleasant from the film industry to pour in, especially such filthy gossip. I don’t encourage such talks.”

