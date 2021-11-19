The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh Is Ready To Be A 'Naagraj' For Ekta Kapoor's Show!

Bollywood actor and host Ranveer Singh will be seen having some fun moments with television czarina Ekta Kapoor and ‘Naagin’ star Mouni Roy on ‘The Big Picture’.

Ekta and Mouni are coming as special guests on the visual-based quiz show.

Speaking about Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Naagin’, Ranveer Singh asks her why she hasn’t made any show focusing on male snakes!

She responds: “I never see any handsome snakes around.” To this Ranveer comes forward for the role of ‘Naagraj’ right there on the stage just to have some fun.

He says jokingly: “I will prove that there is potential inside me to become a snake(naag).” Ranveer then sports a serpent look and even performs the famous ‘Naagin dance’ while everyone cheers for him.

While all were enjoying the fun moments, Mouni Roy admits that despite playing a ‘Naagin’ on screen, she is petrified of snakes in real life.

‘The Big Picture’ airs on Colors.

