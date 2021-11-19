Sooryavanshi Box Office: Surpasses Baaghi 2 Lifetime In 2 Weeks, Next Up Is Race 3

In just two weeks, Sooryavanshi has gone past the lifetime of Baaghi 2 (166 crores), which was a huge success. Of course, the Tiger Shroff starrer was made on a much lesser budget but the fact that Akshay Kumar led action entertainer has achieved this feat is also a testimony to the fact that a good film still always has a ready theatrical audience. In fact, Baaghi 2 producer Sajid Nadiadwala too would be ecstatic with these results since he has two of his films coming in December, Tadap and 83, and Sooryavanshi has now set the stage for audiences to be back in hordes.

Next up is Race 3 and such huge were the expectations from the Salman Khan starrer that its lifetime total of 169 crores was considered as below par. Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see if this number is surpassed today itself or a few lakhs would remain to be covered by tomorrow morning.

Standing at 166.07 crores* after collecting 3 crores* more on Thursday, the Rohit Shetty-directed film is set to find itself in the 175-178 crores range before the close of the third weekend. However the next big target is Bang Bang (181 crores) and it could well be surpassed on Monday, or maybe even Tuesday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

