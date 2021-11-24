Stationed currently in Las Vegas for her upcoming film Liger, actress Ananya Panday left her fans awe-struck as she recently dropped another gorgeous pictures of hers in a bathrobe.

Advertisement

Known for her quirky social media remarks, and captions, Ananya always keeps her fans updated on her shooting schedules. In the caption, she wrote, “‘bathrobe in a car’ series 🧖🏼‍♀️ (don’t ask why, I can’t explain 🙃) #NightShoot #LIGER”

Advertisement

Living the Bollywood and the American dream, Ananya Panday’s pretty pictures received huge applause on the social media site with thousands of comments admiring her.

Check out the pictures shared by Ananya Panday below:

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the Pan-India film ‘Liger’ for which the actress is currently stationed in Las Vegas with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda and the boxing legend Mike Tyson. She also has ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and Shakun Batra’s next in the pipeline.

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 19: Akshay Kumar Starrer Holds Well On Tuesday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube