After collecting 1.88 crores on Monday, Sooryavanshi held well on Tuesday to bring in 1.70 crores. The drop is around 10% which is quite fair and as long as Wednesday stays over the 1.50 crores mark and Thursday is over 1 crore (considering Satyameva Jayate 2 is releasing), it would be good indeed.

Advertisement

The film has now collected 182.18 crores and should close just a little under 185 crores before the third week ends.

Advertisement

Then there would be Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim – The Final Truth taking over, and since both are out and out single screens affairs, for Sooryavanshi it would all boil down to multiplex business from there.

At multiplexes, audience footfalls is best on Sunday and this is the day that would decide if 200 crores milestone is still on for the Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty film. It would all come down to the wire since to gather 15 crores more from next week onwards would be a Herculean task and while 195 crores is definitely happening, it would be that gap of 5 crores that would be the toughest to fill.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 18: Sees A Regular Monday Drop, Hopes To Stay Stable Today & Tomorrow

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube