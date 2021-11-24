One can say “bad days are gone” for Bollywood, all thanks to Sooryavanshi’s theatrical run. Now the responsibility lies on John Abraham and Salman Khan’s shoulder to carry the momentum forward. Speaking of John, his Satyameva Jayate 2 is ready to be served in theatres. Let’s see what it aims from the very start at the box office.

Advertisement

The very first thing is the opening day numbers. With slowly everything getting back to normalcy, a good start is expected from the film. After the first wave of COVID, John’s Mumbai Saga had released in theatres but just brought 2.82 crores opening. That’s clearly not the case here.

Advertisement

One can safely predict a start of more than double when compared with Mumbai Saga. So, Satyemeva Jayate 2 is all set to enter John Abraham’s top 10 openers. See the complete list below:

1) Satyameva Jayate (2018)- 20.52 crores

2) Batla House (2019)- 15.55 crores

3) Race 2 (2013)- 15.10 crores

4) Welcome Back (2015)- 14.25 crores

5) Housefull 2 (2012)- 14 crores

6) Dishoom (2016)- 11.05 crores

7) Shootout At Wadala (2013)- 10.01 crores

8) Desi boyz (2011)- 9 crores

9) Rocky Handsome (2016)- 7.06 crores

10) Force 2 (2016)- 6.05 crores

Let’s see which position Satyameva Jayate 2 manages to grab!

Meanwhile, John Abraham, who is playing a triple role for the first time in his career in Satyameva Jayate 2, says that the film has been quite specifically made for the mass audience who go to the theatres and enjoy the out-and-out commercial film.

According to the actor, the second part is made purely after receiving approval from the audience that translated at the box office. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and also features Divya Khosla Kumar, Harsh Chhaya, Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor, among others.

Must Read: Satyameva Jayate 2 Advance Booking (1 Day Before Release): John Abraham Starrer Stays Low, To Depend On Spot Bookings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube