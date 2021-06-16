Sushmita Sen is one of the most renowned actresses of Bollywood. Most of us are aware of her debut film, but do you know about her first-ever commercial? Well, the diva’s first-ever commercial was with Rohit Roy right after she was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. Roy took us all on a nostalgic trip by posting a collage featuring himself with Sen, and we bet you would want to see that.

But, did you know after looking at that ad, many people then thought that Rohit was Sushmita’s boyfriend? Yes! You heard that right. And the actor himself revealed this. Keep scrolling further.

Rohit Roy recently shared one of his most cherished memories on his Instagram profile. A collage featuring himself and Sushmita Sen from their commercial together. The actor captioned the image as, “My first ever commercial with my darling Sush ‘the amazing sen’, freshly back from the crowning ! What times and what a commercial for #camay soaps!” he wrote.

Rohit Roy also revealed that back then, everyone who saw the advertisement wondered if he was Sushmita Sen’s real-life boyfriend. “The often asked question in pre-release viewer reactions was… Is he her real boyfriend!!! Actor toh tab bhi solid tha boss!” he wrote. Check out the post below:

As soon as he dropped the post, Rohit and Sushmita’s fans flooded the comment section with praise for the actors. “She is an epitome of grace,” wrote one of Sushmita’s fans, while one of Rohit’s followers mentioned how he resembles “the young Chandler Bing.”

Well, Sushmita Sen and Rohit Roy indeed looked amazing together. We can only hope for them to reunite on the screen for us fans ever in future.

On the work front, while Rohit was seen in Mumbai Saga, Sushmita will be seen in the second season of her popular series Aarya 2.

Now you tell us that did you ever see this ad featuring Sushmita Sen and Rohit Roy on your television screens? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

