We’re just a day away from witnessing the release of another Bollywood biggie after Sooryavanshi and that’s Satyameva Jayate 2. Starring John Abraham in lead, the film looks like a complete package for the lovers of masala entertainers. Let’s see how it’s faring in advance booking across the major Indian cities.

Before we get started, let us inform you that the film is releasing on Thursday. So more screens will be allotted on Friday, once Sooryavanshi enters week 4. Also, the film is facing a clash with Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan’s Antim (Friday release), so expect its effect in advance booking.

Check out how Satyameva Jayate 2 is faring:

Mumbai

Mumbai is average as of now for John Abraham starrer. We saw the city was on a rampage mode for Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Of course, the buzz of that film was on another level. As of now few shows here and there are filling fast. Spot bookings to play a big role.

Delhi-NCR

The capital region stays all blank for the film and there’s no single filling fast show. This region is known for mass movie lovers. Also, John‘s previous films have performed well here. So, expect things to get paced up by evening.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru too stays in the green zone (all seats easily available) as of now. Spot bookings may pull off a wonder.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is somewhat similar or slightly better than Mumbai. John Abraham’s all previous films like Batla House, Satyameva Jayate have performed well here. So another great start is expected for the actor.

Ahmedabad

After going full throttle for Sooryavanshi, the city is staying slow for Satyameva Jayate 2. All shows are in the green zone here.

Chennai, Pune & Kolkata

Chennai is showing around 5% shows in filling fast mode, while Pune and Kolkata stay low. Pune is mostly known for spot bookings, so expect a good turnaround in the city by tomorrow.

