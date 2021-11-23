Sooryavanshi had a regular Monday drop with 1.88 crores coming in. Owing to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Friday was a little higher than expected with 3.26 crores coming in. However, a regular Friday would have been a bit lower and hence the collections which have come in now on Monday are fair.

Advertisement

That said, one can see that the Akshay Kumar starrer is now bringing numbers on the lower side, though as long as tomorrow and the day after stay on to be around the same lines as Monday, it would be fair enough. On Thursday, the collections would take some sort of a hit due to the arrival of Satyameva Jayate 2 and then Friday there would be double impact with Antim – The Final Truth striking as well.

Advertisement

The film has collected 180.48 crores now and the Bang Bang lifetime of 181 crores will finally be surpassed today. From this point on, the race would begin for Bajirao Mastani lifetime of 188 crores and one waits to see if that total is surpassed before the close of the fourth weekend by the Rohit Shetty directed film.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Debunks Divorce Rumours With Nick Jonas Shortly After Mother Madhu Chopra Calls It ‘Rubbish’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube