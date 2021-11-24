Bigg Boss 15 Makers Slammed By Netizens For Using Coffin For Elimination
Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Slams The Makers For Using Coffin For Elimination, Calls It ‘Pathetic’ ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; Facebook )

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting headlines ever since it began last month. Audiences have been hooked on the TV sets but now the TRP ratings have dropped significantly. The makers of the show are introducing all sorts of things from shocking elimination to surprise wild card entries.

The superstar Salman during the Weekend ka Vaar episode revealed that soon they will get to know the top 5 and the rest will exit the show. A press conference was also organised wherein journalists revealed the bottom six contestants are Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, and Rajiv Adatia.

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 recently shared a promo announcing that the contestants who will be eliminated next will be taken out of the house in a coffin. Sharing the promo, they captioned it, “Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elimination ka kala baadal. Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan? (Today, someone from the Bigg Boss 15 house will get eliminated. Will the housemates save themselves before their friends?) Take a look at the promo below:

However, netizens were not impressed with the Bigg Boss 15 promo. Many slammed the makers by calling the way of eviction ‘pathetic’. One user had written “Please don’t telecast the coffin part it may be a sensitive issue for many people. Keep these tough covid times in mind,” while another wrote, “Coffin? Seriously? Do you even know what is carried in the coffin? Corpse. I am totally against using Coffin for the entertainment shake.”

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

So what do you think about Bigg Boss 15’s elimination for Simba Nagpal? Let us know in the comments.

