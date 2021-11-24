Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting headlines ever since it began last month. Audiences have been hooked on the TV sets but now the TRP ratings have dropped significantly. The makers of the show are introducing all sorts of things from shocking elimination to surprise wild card entries.

The superstar Salman during the Weekend ka Vaar episode revealed that soon they will get to know the top 5 and the rest will exit the show. A press conference was also organised wherein journalists revealed the bottom six contestants are Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, and Rajiv Adatia.

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 recently shared a promo announcing that the contestants who will be eliminated next will be taken out of the house in a coffin. Sharing the promo, they captioned it, “Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elimination ka kala baadal. Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan? (Today, someone from the Bigg Boss 15 house will get eliminated. Will the housemates save themselves before their friends?) Take a look at the promo below:

Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elemination ka kala baadal! Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan? Jaanne ke liye do watch #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 pm only on #Colors.

Catch it before TV only on @VootSelect. #BB15 @justvoot pic.twitter.com/OtVf8vucjA — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 23, 2021

However, netizens were not impressed with the Bigg Boss 15 promo. Many slammed the makers by calling the way of eviction ‘pathetic’. One user had written “Please don’t telecast the coffin part it may be a sensitive issue for many people. Keep these tough covid times in mind,” while another wrote, “Coffin? Seriously? Do you even know what is carried in the coffin? Corpse. I am totally against using Coffin for the entertainment shake.”

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

cofin? disgusted creative team of bigg boss swooping all tym low — affanbaji (@affanbaji2) November 23, 2021

Very wrong way to eliminate in coffin!! — 𝐏𝐨𝐨𝐣𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@Poojasingh_1230) November 23, 2021

Using coffin for elimination is pathetic! It shows how negative this show has gone creatively. its all so low and negative! how can they come up with this kinda concepts! — lostVibes (@BBmoonish) November 23, 2021

Dis is very low thoughts no doubt bt i am sure Mr Salman should not be knowing about dis Or else dis would not had been happened — Brijesh Agarwal (@adityabrij) November 24, 2021

BB that's YOUR ⚰, someday even YOU will go and YOUR SHOW AS well. There were many other ways to do so but this isn't a movie or serial that YOU did it this way. This clarifies all scripted which YOU always deny…😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/REYr6NWErU — UK7AA (@Uk7Aa1) November 23, 2021

Jate waqt bhi usse sula k hi nikala… But this way is not done bigboss… Coffin mein hum mare huye insaan ko bhejte hai… This is not don… Niklana hi tha toh darwaja khol dete woh Chalke chala jata — JuiDeoji (@JDeoji) November 23, 2021

In tough times like these … where there is death and disease everywhere in world from a couple of years . Having a theme like this is triggerring and pathetic . Is all creativity dead too after orginality. #BiggBoss15 — Sparkle (@anihRx) November 23, 2021

So what do you think about Bigg Boss 15’s elimination for Simba Nagpal? Let us know in the comments.

