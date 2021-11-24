Amazon Prime Video finally brings back its first Indian original series Inside Edge after a mini break of two years.

The streaming service recently launched the trailer for the third season and the trailer has been creating ripples amongst the franchise buffs and has become an absolute audience favorite.

Inside Edge 3 stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial in pivotal roles, the third season is directed by Kanishk Varma and created by Karan Anshuman. In the new season the stakes are on for a bigger game in sight between two arch rivals which will unravel some murkier and newer secrets. So stay tuned for more as the show is all set to premiere on Prime Video this December.

Check out the brand-new character posters here:

The creator of Inside Edge 3, Karan Anshuman talks about taking the game a notch above this time, he says, “With ‘Inside Edge’, the intent has always been to level up from where we left last season and offer a narrative speckled with newer story arcs, characters and oddities that would intrigue the viewers. From Vikrant Bhaisahab’s face off to the road ahead for Mumbai Mavericks to the big league of Indian cricket, the plot thickens this time, unravelling surprises and secrets you weren’t ready for.”

