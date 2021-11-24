Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have grabbed all the eyeballs with their divorce rumours. It all happened after PeeCee one fine day decided to remove her last name from Instagram. Mother Madhu Chopra had to literally quash the reports going viral on the Internet. Television actor Aly Goni now has a funny take on the whole scenario.

Priyanka has been more actively flaunting PDA with Nick ever since the news grabbed the tabloid headlines. She earlier commented on a workout video of her husband and even shared a roast video snipped from Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Worried fans could finally get a sigh of relief. A meme is now going viral which features Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Nick Jonas’ gym video. Aly Goni has helped the meme go viral further as he joked about it on his Instagram platform.

The meme features Nick Jonas working out and Priyanka Chopra’s comment that read, “Damn! I just died in your arms.” Now the twist comes with a picture of Nagarjuna in the bottom half. It’s a scene from his Telugu film Don No 1 where he could be seen asking his men to hold their horses.

“Relax bois.. Break up nahi hua hai (Relax boys, they haven’t broken up),” read the text on the meme.

Check out the meme shared by Aly Goni below:

Meanwhile, PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra also reacted to the divorce rumours. She told News 18, “It’s all rubbish. Don’t spread rumours.”

Priyanka is also making noise as she roasted her husband Nick Jonas during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. From their age gap to her successful acting career, the beauty was kick*ss with her lines!

