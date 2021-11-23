Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is one of the most followed celebrities of the country not just for her versatile acting but also for her sharp wits. The actor has been in the news ever since rumours about her divorce started doing the rounds on social media due to her Instagram name change. According to a recent report, the actor is a significant part of the Jonas Brothers’ roast show on Netflix which releases on November 23, 2021.

For the unversed, Priyanka recently took social media by storm when she unexpectedly dropped the name Jonas from her official handle. Most people assumed that the couple is on the verge of breaking up but her mother, Madhu Chopra was quick to rubbish the rumours and clear the air. Priyanka also made it clear that she and Nick were perfectly fine when she dropped an adorable comment on his latest workout video.

In a part of the roast, Priyanka Chopra can be seen mentioned in front of an audience that she wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else other than Nick Jonas. She also jokingly adds that the only exception to this rule is the Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

The Sky Is Pink actor said, “wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else, guys. Unless, of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single. Might change things.”

Priyanka Chopra also took a dig at Nick’s unsuccessful acting career while explaining how the couple is constantly learning from each other. She said that Nick taught her how to use TikTok and she taught him “what a successful acting career looks like”.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be spotted playing a key role in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial venture, Jee Le Zara. The film is being bankrolled by Excel Entertainments and will also feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in important roles.

