Bollywood’s Mrs Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna is not only known just for her acting in ‘Mela’ but also for her bold statements that are as sharp as a sword! The actress turned author has recently penned down a blog that talks about the atrocious questions women face in their daily life.

Advertisement

Check out what the ‘Baadshah’ actress has to say in her new blog!

Advertisement

So, in her recently penned down blog in Times Of India, Twinkle Khanna expressed her views on how women are bombarded with questions on their marriage regardless of what the women alone have achieved independently. In one of her blog’s para, twinkle admitted that she and her husband Akshay Kumar have quite opposing views on various topics.

Twinkle Khanna said, “If I paid attention to the comments thrown my way, then either I should get a divorce because my partner and I hold opposing views on multiple issues or wear a sari and gyrate to Tip Tip Barsa Pani on alternate weekends to keep the marriage alive.”

Twinkle’s blog revolves around the recent comeback of British famous singer Adele and the recent marriage of Malala Yousafzai. Talking about the trolls that Malala faced for announcing her wedding just months after stating that she does not believe in the whole ideology of marriage, the author said, “It doesn’t matter if you are an icon like these women or the only people following you are the 22 members of your extended family on Instagram, you will all be judged.”

The power in her words are just truly amazing right?!?

For the unversed, before starting her career as a columnist and an author, Twinkle had given her best try to Bollywood through her films such as ‘Mela’, ‘Baadshah’, ‘Barsaat’, ‘Jaan’ and many more. However, she later left acting and admitted that she did not have the skills for it.

Twinkle Khanna is currently happily married to actor Akshay Kumar and have two kids, Aarav and Nitara.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Debunks Divorce Rumours With Nick Jonas Shortly After Mother Madhu Chopra Calls It ‘Rubbish’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube